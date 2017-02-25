Photos: Bands Brews and BBQ in Port Royal

Walker Harris entertains during the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal. The event was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
Kate Cutie, of Beaufort, takes a break from dispensing Red Cup Q barbecue at the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival to sample some of her wares on Feb. 25, 2017. "It's amazing," she said of the barbecue.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
Event volunteer Tim Redding keeps the hotdogs coming at the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal. The festival was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017 and, in keeping with its name, featured tasty barbecue served with plenty of beer, all to the music of blues bands. Though not exactly barbecue, Redding said the hotdogs are always a big seller. "You've got to have something for the kids." He said he'd probably cook up about 500 hotdogs before the day was over. Proceeds from the festival benefit Friends of Caroline Hospice.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
Dan Brown gives Tina B. Fripp a twirl as the two dance in the middle of Paris Avenue to the song "Lay Down Sally" played by Walker Harris during the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal. The event was held on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2015. Pictured, Mike Reilley, of KC Mike's Smokin'.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com