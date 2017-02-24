What is your favorite Dr. Seuss book?

Attendees of the annual Read Across America in celebration of Dr. Seuss's birthday talk about their favorite Dr. Seuss books and why they enjoy them on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Univeristy of South Carolina Beaufort's Center for the Arts in Beaufort. The event is held nationwide every year, and is meant to encourage children to find the joy in reading. This year's event featured free corn dogs and slushies, compliments of Sonic, photos with The Cat in the Hat and tables of free books for the children to take home with them to read.
Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.'

Jennifer Pinckney, widow of slain S.C. Sen. Clementa Pinckney, admits speaking to Battery Creek High School students on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, is not her specialty, but that she is using the experiences to help her move through a very difficult time in her life. Sen. Pinckney was one of nine people killed in the shooting at Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.

The men behind the voices

Hal McCann, a member of the barbershop quartet "Tidal Fource," gives a quick primer on the voices behind the group and give a little taste of what they can do with rendition of "My Wild Irish Rose."

