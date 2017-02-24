New Marines graduate at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

Pvt. Amanda C. Carlisle, honor graduate for Platoon 4006, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. Carlisle is from Avon, Ohio.
Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Pfc. Natasha J. Finney, honor graduate for Platoon 4007, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. Finney is from Midland, Mich.
Pvt. Victoria E. Valenzuela, the Oscar Company high shooter, from Platoon 4007, scored 325 out of 350 points. Valenzuela, from Odessa, Texas, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017.
Pvt. Britney E. Edwards, Platoon 4007, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company’s highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score with a combined score of 600 out of 600 points. Edwards, from Elk Grove, Calif., graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017.
Pfc. Zachary D. Taylor, honor graduate for Platoon 3009, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. Taylor is from Bellwood, Pa.
Pfc. Nicholas V. Caltabiano, the Lima Company high shooter, from Platoon 3009, scored 335 out of 350 points. Caltabiano, from Setauket, N.Y., graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017.
Pfc. Vance H. Pritchard, honor graduate for Platoon 3012, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. Pritchard is from Denham Springs, La.
Pfc. Carlos J. Reyes, honor graduate for Platoon 3013, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. Reyes is from Chicopee, Mass.
Pfc. Lucas F. Dasilva Araujo, Platoon 3013, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company’s highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score with a combined score of 600 out of 600 points. Desilva Araujo, from Middle Village, N.Y., graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017.
