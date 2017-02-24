Gullah Geechee coalition recognizes volunteers, sets upcoming conferences

The Gullah Geechee Sea Island Coalition will recognize volunteer month in March and host multiple conferences.
The inaugural Black Folks Land Legacy Conference will be March 10-12 on St. Helena Island.
Gittin Ready fa de Gullah/Geechee Family Reunion will be an interactive conference helping native Gullah Geechee people learn to preserve family photos and documents. The event will be at St. Helena branch library on March 25 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The annual Coastal Cultures Conference will be held at the same library from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. April 22.
For details or to register for events, email GullGeeCo@aol.com or visit www.gullahgeecheenation.com.
