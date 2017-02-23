He took on a lively crowd last week. Now Mark Sanford will hear from Beaufort County.

A month after a Beaufort rally called for a meeting with Mark Sanford, the Republican congressman will visit with constituents here.
Sanford, who represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, will host a town hall meeting at 2 p.m. March 3 at the Technical College of the Lowcountry. The meeting will be held in MacLean Hall, Building 12, on the school’s campus at 921 Ribaut Road.
Local chapters of Indivisible and the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition handled the logistics for the town hall, picking the time and location, Sanford press secretary Scott Jeffrey said. The groups had ralled at Sanford’s Beaufort office in early February.
Indivisible is part of a national movement to oppose President Donald Trump’s policies. Chapters in northern and southern Beaufort County are only weeks old.
Lowcountry Indivisible spokeswoman Alexis King said the group will have questions on numerous issues, including immigration and healthcare, and praised Sanford for being available.
“This could be a great opportunity,” said King, a Hilton Head Island resident. “You have (lawmakers) all over the country running from these town halls and here Mark Sanford reached out and asked us to set it up.
It couldn’t be a more welcome invitation.”
The Beaufort event follows a joint appearance Saturday with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in Mount Pleasant. Sanford stayed for several hours, moving outside and using a loudspeaker to address the overflow crowd.
In case of another capacity crowd, Sanford is again willing to be flexible, Jeffrey said.
Beaufort County Republican Party chairman Jim Riordan also lauded Sanford’s availability. He plans to attend Beaufort’s town hall and said Republicans will want to know what Congress is doing to implement Trump’s policies.
Riordan wants to hear about tax reform and how Sanford and Congress plan to replace the Affordable Care Act — or Obamacare. Sanford introduced a bill this month that would replace Obamacare.
“I think on both sides of the fence you have very real concerns,” Riordan said.
Sanford has gained bipartisan respect recently for embracing town halls as lawmakers throughout the country are under fire from constituents wanting answers related to Trump’s cabinet selections, immigration policy and healthcare.
“I’ve long believed that in many cases, a dissenting viewpoint is more important than one that agrees with you,” Sanford told NPR this week. “You learn a lot more in contrasting an idea than having somebody simply say ‘I’m with you.’ So I think the back and forth is important to the Socratic process of ultimately getting to the bottom line and hopefully truth at that bottom line.”
