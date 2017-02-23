Car found upside down in a Burton ditch with no occupants in sight

A borrowed vehicle was found upside down in a ditch on Burton’s Josephine Drive on Wednesday and the injured driver was later found, questioned and ticketed at a local hospital.
The Honda Accord was found on its roof in a ditch alongside the road around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Burton Fire District news release. No one was found in or near the vehicle.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office contacted the vehicles owner and discovered the owner’s child had allowed someone to borrow the vehicle, Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday afternoon. The injured driver, whose age was not indicated in the report, was taken from the crash scene to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital emergency room by a family member. He was the only one in the car when it crashed.
The driver was still at the hospital when deputies found him, Bromage said. He cooperated with deputies, admitted to crashing the car and was issued tickets for reckless driving and driving under suspension. No further information was available about the driver’s injuries.
The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
