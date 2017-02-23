Sheldon house fire Wednesday costs resident his home

A house fire in Shelton Wednesday afternoon left its occupant without a home and $30,000 in damages in its wake, Sheldon Fire District Chief Buddy Jones said Thursday.
No injuries were reported and the resident of the Buckfield Road house wasn’t there when the fire started, Jones said. A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911 just before 2 p.m. Firefighters were on scene until about 3:30, Jones said.
The fire started in a bedroom and is believed to have been started by a space heater, Jones said. Flames spread through two bedrooms and the home’s attic, bursting through two windows at the back of the house. Though the fire didn’t reach the whole house, there is smoke damage throughout, Jones said.
The home is not currently inhabitable, Jones said.
Burton Fire District sent an engine to assist with the fire, Jones said.
