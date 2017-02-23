What’s the condition of your road? Beaufort County plans to find out

Beaufort County will soon conduct a pavement condition survey to collect information related to roadway maintenance and repair projects.
The survey will begin Monday and is expected to continue through the end of March, according to a county news release.
County contractors will drive all paved county-maintained roads with a mobile asset collection van to collect video and GPS data of the roadways, the release said.
Weather conditions could require that the van drive along a road several times in order to accurately collect the required data, according to the release.
For more information, call 843-255-2700.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
