Shell Point dirt bikes stolen by gloved thieves with ‘distinct’ shoe patterns

A pair of dirt bikes were stolen from a Shell Point barn early Tuesday morning by a pair of gloved thieves whose shoes left a distinct diamond pattern in the dirt, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The male suspects were caught on private security footage breaking into a barn at the back of a Broad River Drive residence and stealing the bikes. They entered the property around 11:45 p.m. Monday and left around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, each pushing a bike. The pair came from and left toward the direction of Shell Point Park, which is located on the same road, the report said.
The barn door’s lock was found cut on the ground near the door, according to the report. A four wheeler and a riding lawn mower had been moved by the two suspects so they could reach the dirt bikes, the report said. Shoe prints were also left behind with a “distinct” diamond pattern that didn’t match the victims’ shoes.
Both suspects were described as being slender, one with shoulder-length hair and the other with an Afro, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments