Broom vs. mop: Suspect held in 2016 Port Royal robbery after cleaning implement battle

A 42-year-old Portland, Ore., man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2016 Port Royal armed robbery in which he allegedly used a mop to fight a store clerk armed with a broom.
Isiah Lee was arrested by Port Royal Police Department and detained in Beaufort County Detention Center around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He faces an armed robbery charge, according to online detention center records. His bond is set at $100,000.
Lee allegedly entered the Ribaut Road Kangaroo Express between Vaigneur Road and Paris Avenue West around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 2016, and attacked the store clerk with a wooden stick that is used to “measure the amount of gas in the underground gas tanks,” according to the Port Royal Police report.
The clerk, who was coming out of a back room , told police he grabbed a broom to defend himself, according to the report.
Lee allegedly took up a mop in response and the two fought briefly before the clerk was hit over the head and fell to the ground. The clerk was able to remove the towel covering the suspect’s face during their struggle.
Lee allegedly ordered the clerk to open the cash register and then ran away with money and cigarettes, according to the report.
The clerk had a minor head injury and was treated by EMS, according to the report.
Since August, police have been reviewing evidence from the scene, waiting on results from DNA evidence and working to identify the suspect, Staff Sgt. Scott O’Neal said Wednesday afternoon. The suspect’s face was not clearly seen in video surveillance because his face was covered when in the camera’s view, he said.
