Lawsuit: Hemingway’s Bistro Jello shots played role in Beaufort County employee’s firing

While Hemingway’s Bistro fights to keep its liquor license, the Beaufort watering hole’s popular $1 Jello shots play a prominent role in an unusual lawsuit recently filed against Beaufort County.
Harry “Trey” Matthews, who worked as an appraiser in the assessor’s office, is suing the county — along with county administrator Gary Kubic and assessor Gary James — for wrongful termination following a series of events that included a trip to the Bay Street bar to pick up a box of Jello shots to bring to last year’s Beaufort Water Festival, according to the suit.
Matthews was working in the field on July 14, 2016 when he decided to use a short break to stop by Hemingway’s to grab the Jello shots “for the next day’s outing,” the suit says.
During his break, Matthews brought the shots home, but did not “imbibe any alcohol,” the suit, which seeks unspecified damages, claims.
Kubic said Wednesday that county officials “can’t comment on (the suit) — it is just going through the legal process.”
The county’s employee handbook does allow for “a 15 minute break or rest period” during the day.
But, “all employees of the county are prohibited from using or possessing alcoholic beverages on county premises or time,” the handbook says.
Matthews suit claims he understood his stop at Hemingway’s “to be a permissive use of his 15 minute break.”
At a meeting ten days later, James “implied he was aware” of Matthews’ trip to Hemingway’s and “went so far as to hold up pink slips and threaten to fire every appraiser in the assessor’s office for running personal errands,” according to the suit. However, Matthews claims he “received no discipline for the stop (at Hemingway’s) for the next two months.”
In September, Matthews told co-workers he “was looking to change jobs,” and James learned of his intent “to leave the assessor’s office” soon after, the suit says.
Later that month, he “was confronted” by county administration officials “with questions about the stop he made” to pick up the Jello shots, according to the the suit.
The suit claims that after the Sept. 26 questioning, he “was sent home on paid administrative leave” and asked to take a polygraph test to verify his answers.
Matthews told county officials he “wanted to meet with a lawyer” before taking the test, the suit says. “Three hours later (he) was fired via email with no additional explanation given.”
Paul Porter, a Columbia-based attorney representing Matthews in the suit, said via email Wednesday that Matthews “was an excellent, hard-working employee with almost a decade of service to the county.”
Matthews “was set up for termination on grounds that should not have resulted in termination,” Porter said. “We are going to do everything we can to address the harm he has experienced and to vindicate his excellent reputation.”
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
