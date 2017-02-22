Miss last week’s Lady’s Island traffic meeting? Here’s another chance to participate

If you missed last week’s meeting offering conceptual solutions to Lady’s Island traffic issues, there is another chance to be heard.
The Coastal Conservation League and Sea Island Corridor Coalition are hosting an event at Lady’s Island Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting is billed as an interactive forum to plot ideas for traffic and development in the community.
An interactive map, panel presentation, question session and idea exchange are expected.
Victor Dover, a planner with Dover, Kohl & Partners, will lead the discussion. Dover worked on plans for Boundary Street and Port Royal and in Mount Pleasant and Charleston.
Attendees can find more information and register at www.coastalconservationleague.org.
City of Beaufort consultants presented possible solutions to the community’s traffic issues during a meeting last week.
Those suggestions included utilizing new or existing connecting roads, creating new turn lanes and traffic lights, maintaining two eastbound lanes on Sea Island Parkway through Wal-Mart shopping center and using landscaping and sidewalks to slow traffic.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments