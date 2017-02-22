Beaufort News

February 22, 2017 8:29 AM

Penn Center’s Victoria Smalls named to Gullah Geechee panel

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

St. Helena Island’s Victoria Smalls has been appointed to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission.

Smalls is the director of art, history and culture at Penn Center. She was nominated to the federal panel by a state historic preservation officer and appointed by the Secretary of Interior. She will serve a three-year term.

Smalls also serves on the S.C. African American Heritage Commission and is an advisory board member of the Gullah Geechee Consortium of Beaufort County.

The Gullah Geechee panel was created by Congress in 2006 to recognize the history of African Americans in coastal counties from Florida to North Carolina.

