Use a trailer to haul waste to Beaufort County convenience centers? Better read this

Trailers cannot be used to deliver waste to the following Beaufort County convenience centers:
▪ Big Estate
▪ Coffin Point
▪ Cuffy
▪ Gate (Castle Rock and Grober Hill Road),
▪ Lobeco
▪ Pritchardville
▪ Sheldon
“Trailer use at these facilities will not be allowed due to the safety hazard they create on the small ramp space combined with the increased traffic at all of the centers,” according to a county news release.
Trailers with small loads will be allowed at the larger centers that can accommodate them. Those are:
▪ Hilton Head
▪ Simmonsville Road
▪ Shanklin
▪ St. Helena
County residents are asked not to place Hurricane Matthew storm debris at rights-of-way.
The county’s debris monitoring firm has inventoried all remaining debris for pickup by contractors. Any storm-generated debris that was not placed at the right-of-way prior to inventory must be properly removed and disposed of by the property owner, the release said.
