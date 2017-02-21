Ridgeland man sentenced to prison for carrying gun as convicted felon

A 32-year-old Ridgeland man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Brandon James Williams was sentenced in federal court in Charleston for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the South Carolina District of the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Ridgeland Police Department officers found a handgun in Williams’ jacket and another in a dresser drawer when executing a search warrant on a room at the James Taylor Drive Econo Lodge after smelling marijuana coming from the room, according to the release. Williams has multiple prior felony convictions.
The police department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments