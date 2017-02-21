What do tires, a candle and video games have in common? They were all stolen.

Three northern county thefts early this week set businesses and residents back almost $4,000.
Tires and cash
Monday morning, shortly before 9 a.m., a Barnard Tire Co. employee noticed cash and four tires missing from the business, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The tires were all terrain style worth about $800 as a set. In addition, the employee reported about $200 in cash stolen from a desk drawer. There were no signs of forced entry to the business located on Boundary Street near Broad River Boulevard, according to the report. The employee told deputies security measures would be taken, according to the report.
Valuable household items
Between 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday, a thief stole a paycheck, a cell phone, a speaker and a candle from a Grays Hill home, according to a second report. The as-yet-unidentified burglar smashed a window in the back of the home, possibly with a PVC pipe found lying near the window. The stolen and broken items together were worth about $2,000, according to the report.
Electronic games
Sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, thieves “ransacked” a Burton home, stealing a Play Station 4 game console and a dozen games, according to a third report. A fence behind the Blacksmith Circle home appeared to be “sagging lower than before” the incident and a sliding glass door at the back of the home was busted. The electronics were worth about $760, according to the report. There was no estimated cost given for the damages.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments