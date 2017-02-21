Here’s a way to remember Pat Conroy on the anniversary of his death

The Pat Conroy Literary Center will host an event at Penn Center next month marking the anniversary of the Beaufort author’s death.
“March Forth/March Fourth” will be held March 4 at Frissell Community House on Penn Center on St. Helena Island. The event begins at 9 a.m. and includes Clemson wildlife ecology professor J. Drew Lanham, who wrote “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature”; Victoria Smalls, director of history and culture at Penn Center and member of the Gullah-Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission; and Margaret Shinn Evans, publisher and columnist for Lowcountry Weekly.
Tickets are $35 and box lunches are available for $15. To purchase tickets before March 2, call 843-379- 7025 or visit marchfourthmarchforth.bpt.me. A limited number of tickets will be available at Penn Center on the day of the event.
Ticket sales benefit the Pat Conroy Literary Center.
Schedule
9 a.m.: Birding/Nature Walk to Martin Luther King Jr. Cottage, led by J. Drew Lanham.
10:30 a.m.: The Beauty of the Gullah/Geechee Corridor, a talk by Victoria Smalls.
12 p.m.: Lunchtime screening of the Conroy Family Roundtable video—featuring Pat Conroy with siblings Mike, Jim, Tim, and Kathy—from the 2014 SC Book Festival (with optional box lunches).
1:30 p.m.: On-your-own tours of Penn Center and visits to Pat Conroy’s gravesite.
3 p.m.: Conversation with author J. Drew Lanham and Margaret Shinn Evans, following by a book signing.
Comments