In Beaufort, ugly and unsafe driving will get you cited

The Beaufort Police Department is continuing a program to focus on stopping aggressive drivers and people who aren’t wearing seat belts, according to a department news release.
The department has an officer whose sole focus is those areas, paid for with a state grant. The program is an attempt to cut down on collisions where they have been more common in the past, and to reduce the number of fatal wrecks, Professional Standards Lt. Doug Kadas said Tuesday morning.
The statewide Highway Safety grant, which the Beaufort Police Department began participating in last year, has a goal of zero traffic fatalities in South Carolina, according to the release. Already, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 14 of this year, 113 people have died on state roads.
