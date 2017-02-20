Somebody might be going to hell for this: Thief hits cars at Lady’s Island church

Apparently nothing is sacred, not even at church.
A thief took approximately $1,160 worth of items Sunday from three vehicles in the St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot on Lady’s Island Drive. The thefts occurred while the owners were attending morning services inside the Lady’s Island church, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The items included a purse, a watch, prescription designer sunglasses and two iPhones. One of the victims said he specifically left his phone in his vehicle so that it wouldn’t ring and disrupt the service.
Each of the victims said they hadn’t locked their vehicles because they were at church, according to the report.
