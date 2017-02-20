Beaufort News

February 20, 2017 3:45 PM

Earrings worth 5K, $100 in cash stolen from unlocked Burton car

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A theft made off with a $5,000 pair of earring and $100 in cash from at unlocked car in Burton early Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The items were stolen from the victim’s purse which was left inside the car, the report said.

The car was parked at a home on Francis Morrall Circle. The victim last saw the jewelry and cash around 2 a.m. Sunday when she got home from work, according to the report.

She noticed they were missing shortly before 1 p.m. the same day when she got back into the car to go to church.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Beaufort News

