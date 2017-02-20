Man wounded after multiple shots fired into Beaufort home Saturday night

A man was hit in the leg inside a Beaufort home Saturday night after multiple shots were fired at the building.
The victim was visiting an apartment at Lady’s Pointe II on Old Salem Road when he was shot in the thigh shortly before 11 p.m., according to Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able. The man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Approximately 11 shots were fired into the home, Able said.
A suspect has not been identified and the investigation continues, Able said.
