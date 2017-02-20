Report: One-time Beaufort accountant not competent for trial in Obama death threats case

A Pennsylvania court has ruled that recent Beaufort resident William Peterman Jr. is not competent to stand trail for charges of posting an online death threat against former President Barack Obama.
Peterman, a one-time Beaufort accountant and former New Jersey resident, has struggled with mental health issues for at least a decade, his family told the New Jersey Star-Ledger.
Peterman, who worked as an account in Beaufort from January to September 2016, but more recently listed Reading, Penn., as his home, had been charged by the U.S. Secret Service with threatening to kill Obama through Facebook posts.
The Star-Ledger reported Feb. 18 that the U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania issued an order dated Feb. 6 stating the 33-year-old Peterman was mentally evaluated and found “not competent to stand trial."
The order says he is to receive additional assessment, observation and treatment at an inpatient facility.
The charges stem from posts on Peterman’s account in December 2016 that said Obama gave Peterman permission to kill him via a televised speech.
The Star-Ledger learned from interviews with Peterman’s sister that his family has tried to help him with mental health issues for years. She said he has had stints in mental facilities in New Jersey and that he suffers from a form of paranoid schizophrenia that makes him unaware of his illness. Peterman’s sister also said her brother was always released after short stays and could not get meaningful help. She said he so far has not harmed anyone.
