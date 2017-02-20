Assault rifle missing from Seabrook home

A Seabrook man who kept his AK-47 in “the top drawer” of bedroom furniture, is now missing the weapon and has reported it stolen, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man’s assault rifle along with a magazine with 10 rounds was typically stored in the bedroom where the man’s 15-year-old daughter sleeps in their Fawnwood Lane home, according to the report. He also stored a few envelopes with $40 in cash inside the drawer, which also are missing.
The weapon was last seen by the owner on Feb. 3, according to the report. The theft was reported Feb. 17.
Whoever has the weapon does not have the shield that covers the top, which the man was able to find at home, and it is in need of a cleaning, so rust should be visible on the front and near the trigger, according to the report.
