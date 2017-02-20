Yankee troops returning to Beaufort in March

Union troops will occupy Beaufort’s Arsenal building courtyard in March.
The Beaufort History Museum’s second-annual Civil War reenactment will recreate the soldiers’ encampment in the city after the Battle of Port Royal Sound in November 1861. More than 20 actors will be in the courtyard from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. March 4 at the Arsenal on Craven Street.
Visitors will be able to interact with the soldiers, participate as soldiers, receive orders and to learn about life in Beaufort during the Civil War. Admission is free though donations will be accepted.
Historians Stephen Wise and Larry Rowland will deliver a lecture on the city during the war at the Beaufort County Library’s Beaufort Branch on Scott Street, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. March 3.
