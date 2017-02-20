Beaufort News

February 20, 2017 8:37 AM

Battery Creek shellfish bed closure expected to last three weeks in wake of sewer spill

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

A Battery Creek shellfish bed will be closed for at least three weeks after a sewer spill last week near Shell Point in northern Beaufort County.

State health and environmental officials closed the bed for 21 days, a Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority news release said. The water overflowed into the marsh off of Dowlingwood Drive on Thursday after a power failure on a service line, the utility reported.

Water samples showed no further cleanup is necessary, BJWSA said, but the beds were closed as a precaution.

How to shuck an oyster

Though Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market does not provide oyster shucking service for the oysters it sells, workers there know a thing or two about how to prize an oyster from its shell. Here, just in time for oyster season, employees Kelly Bowick and Lora Wasi

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Related content

Beaufort News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos