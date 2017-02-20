Battery Creek shellfish bed closure expected to last three weeks in wake of sewer spill

A Battery Creek shellfish bed will be closed for at least three weeks after a sewer spill last week near Shell Point in northern Beaufort County.
State health and environmental officials closed the bed for 21 days, a Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority news release said. The water overflowed into the marsh off of Dowlingwood Drive on Thursday after a power failure on a service line, the utility reported.
Water samples showed no further cleanup is necessary, BJWSA said, but the beds were closed as a precaution.
