February 20, 2017 8:28 AM

Driving through Hunting Island this week? Heads up

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

Road paving will begin Wednesday on Hunting Island between Campground Road and North Beach Road, according to a news release.

The work will include single-lane closures.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution.

Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest

In this drone footage, courtesy of Erik Anderson with May River Media, work was being performed on Jan. 20, 2017 to remove downed trees caused from the destruction of Hurricane Matthew's arrival in October.

Erik Anderson May River Media

Did Hunting Island's 'Little Blue' pull through?

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features Little Blue off Hunting Island as seen on Oct. 9, 2016.

Drew Martin Staff video

Not all of Hunting Island State Park to be closed

The Nature Center as well as a limited portion of the pier at the south end of Hunting Island State Park will reopen to the public Oct. 19, 2016, free of charge according to Duane Parrish, director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & T

Josh Mitelman Staff video

How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

Hunting Island State Park remains closed after Hurricane Matthew. Rep. Shannon Erickson describes the path to repair the park. "The costs are going to be massive," she said.

Stephen Fastenau Staff video

