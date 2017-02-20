Man shot Saturday in Ridgeland dies on the way to hospital

A man died on his way to the hospital Saturday night after he was shot in the abdomen in Ridgeland.
Lamont Heyward, 32, was shot around 8:30 p.m. at a residence on Westberry Street, according to a Jasper County Sun Times news report.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said Heyward was shot once and medics initially planned to transport him via helicopter to the hospital, the report said.
Before he could be air-lifted, Heyward went into cardiac arrest and had to be driven to Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, where he was pronounced dead shortly before arrival, the report said.
The Sheriff’s Office has a person of interest and several leads. Investigators believe the suspect was waiting for Heyward at the residence, the report said.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments