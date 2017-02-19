St. Helena Island man drives himself to the hospital with a stab wound

A St. Helena Island man drove himself to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital after being stabbed Thursday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was stabbed in the side under his left armpit, according to the report. His lung was punctured and the wound was about 4 centimeters long.
The man told deputies he was returning to his Saturns Circle home after work when someone hit him the back of the head and stabbed him while he was unlocking the front door, according to the report.
Deputies went to the man’s home and found no signs of an altercation, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpt. Bob Bromage said Sunday afternoon. They began looking into other places the man is known to frequent and found evidence that leads them to believe the stabbing happened at an address on Seaside Road near Thunder Bay Drive, according to the report.
The hospital is approximately a 20-minute drive from either location.
This incident is still an active investigation, Bromage said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments