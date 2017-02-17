Here’s where to finally get rid of that hazardous waste in your garage

Beaufort County with the support of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a free household hazardous materials collection event for county residents.
The collection will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 4 both at two county public works facilities: 9 Benton Field Road in Bluffton and 140 Shanklin Road in Beaufort, according to county news release.
“To help ensure safe transport and collection of items residents should ensure lids and caps are tightened,” according to the release. “Items should be left in their original containers and positioned in a box which should be placed in the vehicle’s trunk or back seat.”
Examples of what will be accepted
▪ cleaning materials
▪ batteries
▪ paint
▪ thinners
▪ antifreeze
▪ automotive and boat products
▪ fire extinguishers
▪ fluorescent bulbs
▪ gasoline
▪ hobby chemicals
▪ insecticides
▪ oil
▪ photography chemicals
▪ poisons
▪ propane tanks
▪ stains
▪ varnishes
▪ tires
▪ turpentine
Examples of what will not be accepted
For information regarding proper disposal of these items contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 843-255-3200.
▪ ammunition
▪ fireworks
▪ medical waste
▪ commercial waste
▪ smoke detectors
▪ syringes
▪ medicine
Comments