Watch and learn film craft Saturday at the Beaufort International Film Festival

Aspiring filmmakers can learn tricks of the trade in Beaufort on Saturday.
The Beaufort International Film Festival will offer another full day of screenings at USC Beaufort Center for the Arts on Saturday. But the festival and school are also playing host to a series of classes on film and digital media.
The classes are free and do not require festival entry. They begin at 10 a.m. in USCB Center for the Arts classroom 101 and will include a 40-minute talk by a professional or educator followed by a question-and-answer session.
Daily festival tickets are $40 for Beaufort Film Society members and $50 for nonmembers. Individual films are $6.
A special screening of “Daughters of the Dust” will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by a panel discussion. Tickets are $10.
The film’s director, Julie Dash, will be recognized Sunday with the festival’s inaugural Robert Smalls Merit and Achievement Award.
Saturday’s screenings
9 a.m.: “Splash” (animation)
9:07 a.m.: “Broken” (student)
9:30 a.m.: “Echoes of a Note” (student)
9:50 a.m.: “One Day on Carver Street” (student)
10:05 a.m.: “Ben & Ara” (feature)
Noon: “Under a Stone” (short)
12:40 p.m.: “Rajam” (student)
2:20 p.m.: “Robert Shaw: Man of Many Voices” (documentary)
3:50 p.m.: “In a Room At the Edge of Infinity” (short)
4:20 p.m.: “Long John” (student)
7:30 p.m. “Daughters of the Dust” (special presentation, panel discussion)
