These Beaufort County roads will be paved soon. Here’s where to watch out.

Several road paving projects will commence soon in Beaufort County. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
There will be some lane closures and drivers are asked to use caution.
Here is when and where the work will occur:
Northern Beaufort County
Friday: County Shed Road, from Parris Island Gateway to Stanley Road.
Tuesday: Burton Hill Road, from Robert Smalls Parkway to Broad River Road.
Wednesday: Joe Frazier Road, from Morrall to Laurel Bay.
Feb. 24-25: Chowan Creek Bluff and Distant Island, from Sea Island Parkway to the end of state maintenance.
Bluffton
Saturday: Burnt Church Road, from Bridge Street to Bruin Street.
Monday: Burnt Church Road, from Bridge Street to Bruin Street.
