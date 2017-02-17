Beaufort News

February 17, 2017 9:49 AM

These Beaufort County roads will be paved soon. Here’s where to watch out.

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

Several road paving projects will commence soon in Beaufort County. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There will be some lane closures and drivers are asked to use caution.

Here is when and where the work will occur:

Northern Beaufort County

Friday: County Shed Road, from Parris Island Gateway to Stanley Road.

Tuesday: Burton Hill Road, from Robert Smalls Parkway to Broad River Road.

Wednesday: Joe Frazier Road, from Morrall to Laurel Bay.

Feb. 24-25: Chowan Creek Bluff and Distant Island, from Sea Island Parkway to the end of state maintenance.

Bluffton

Saturday: Burnt Church Road, from Bridge Street to Bruin Street.

Monday: Burnt Church Road, from Bridge Street to Bruin Street.

