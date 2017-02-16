Horror highlights Beaufort film festival lineup Friday

A full day of screenings at the Beaufort International Film Festival on Friday will be capped by a feature-length horror film.
Screenings begin at 9 a.m. and the last film begins at 9 p.m. The final showing is “Family Possessions,” a horror film by Columbia resident Tommy Faircloth.
Daily tickets are $40 for Beaufort Film Society members and $50 for non-members. Individual films are $6.
Friday’s screenings
9 a.m.: “Kulak” (animation)
9:05 a.m.: “Le Soi” (animation)
9:10 a.m.: “Flying” (animation)
9:15 a.m.: “Swipe Right” (student)
9:40 a.m.: “In Memory” (short)
10:05 a.m.: “3000” (short)
10:30 a.m.: “Trigger: The Ripple Effect of Gun Violence” (documentary)
11:45 a.m.: “Reconcile” (short)
12:20 p.m.: “Voices From Vietnam” (documentary)
1:10 p.m.: “Coming to Terms” (short)
1:25 p.m.: “Almost Paris” (feature)
3:40 p.m.: “Mia” (short)
4:10 p.m.: “Twice Upon a Time” (short)
4:40 p.m.: “Love Bite” (documentary)
7 p.m.: “Saturn Returns” (feature)
9 p.m.: “Family Possessions” (feature)
