February 16, 2017 12:56 PM

Horror highlights Beaufort film festival lineup Friday

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

A full day of screenings at the Beaufort International Film Festival on Friday will be capped by a feature-length horror film.

Screenings begin at 9 a.m. and the last film begins at 9 p.m. The final showing is “Family Possessions,” a horror film by Columbia resident Tommy Faircloth.

Daily tickets are $40 for Beaufort Film Society members and $50 for non-members. Individual films are $6.

Friday’s screenings

9 a.m.: “Kulak” (animation)

9:05 a.m.: “Le Soi” (animation)

9:10 a.m.: “Flying” (animation)

9:15 a.m.: “Swipe Right” (student)

9:40 a.m.: “In Memory” (short)

10:05 a.m.: “3000” (short)

10:30 a.m.: “Trigger: The Ripple Effect of Gun Violence” (documentary)

11:45 a.m.: “Reconcile” (short)

12:20 p.m.: “Voices From Vietnam” (documentary)

1:10 p.m.: “Coming to Terms” (short)

1:25 p.m.: “Almost Paris” (feature)

3:40 p.m.: “Mia” (short)

4:10 p.m.: “Twice Upon a Time” (short)

4:40 p.m.: “Love Bite” (documentary)

7 p.m.: “Saturn Returns” (feature)

9 p.m.: “Family Possessions” (feature)

