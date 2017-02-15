Lady’s Island traffic study presentation planned Thursday

The results of a Lady’s Island traffic study will be presented during a public meeting Thursday.
The city of Beaufort will host the meeting at 6 p.m. at Lady’s Island Middle School. Engineering firm Ward Edwards conducted the study last year.
Analysis was focused on Sea Island Parkway, from Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge to Chowan Creek Bridge, and areas near the intersection of Lady’s Island Drive, Sams Point Road and Sea Island Parkway.
Traffic has been a central issue as Wal-Mart prepares to open a new store on Lady’s Island and other commercial and residential growth is planned.
The Coastal Conservation League and Sea Island Corridor Coalition are also hosting a meeting Feb. 23 to discuss the future of Lady’s Island. The meeting will be held at Lady’s Island Elementary School starting at 6 p.m.
