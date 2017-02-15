Husband of Beaufort lottery winner still waiting to score his own ‘big bucks’

A Beaufort husband always thought he’d be the one to win the lottery, not his wife.
He’s a regular player. She buys tickets on a whim.
“He’s determined,” the wife admitted.
But she’s the one with a $200,000 winning ticket.
“I’m waiting for the big bucks,” her husband explained. The South Carolina Education Lottery did not identify the couple by name.
The wife told lottery officials she only plays when she has a good feeling. And, that was the case last week when she bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Citgo on the Savannah Highway in Beaufort.
Her intuition was spot on. All five numbers on her ticket — 5, 8, 12, 36, and 38 — were a match for the drawing Feb. 9. She also “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, which doubled the top prize to $200,000.
“I couldn’t sleep after that,” the wife said. “I was too excited.”
“I slept fine,” her husband said. “I’ll be back with my own winning ticket.”
Maybe his wife will give him a ride in her new car.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 game from the South Carolina Education Lottery are 1 in 1,003,884.
For selling the claimed ticket, Citgo in Beaufort received a commission of $2,000.
