February 15, 2017 8:53 AM

Hilton Head filmmaker among first screenings at Beaufort International Film Festival

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

The Beaufort International Film Festival opens Thursday with a full day of screenings.

The first film starts at 9 a.m. and the last at 4:20 p.m. at USC Beaufort Center for the Arts in Beaufort. Among the selections is “The Red Grifo” a 20-minute documentary by Hilton Head director Guy Smith about a man and his classic 1960s Iso Grifo sportscar.

A screenwriters workshop and table read will begin at 7 p.m., preceded by a wine and cheese reception. Thursday tickets are $15 for Beaufort Film Society members and $20 for non-members.

Thursday’s screenings

Film, genre, time

“The Witching Hour,” student, 9 a.m.

“The Land of Exodous,” short, 9:15 a.m.

“Hot Chocolate,” animation, 9:45 a.m.

“Icarus,” student, 10:05 a.m.

“Rocket,” student, 10:30 a.m.

“The Red Grifo,” documentary, 11:20 a.m.

“We Can’t Die,” short, noon.

“Children of the Mountain,” feature, 1 p.m.

“My Luchador,” short, 3 p.m.

“At Ease,” student, 3:30 p.m.

“Gardeners of the Forest,” documentary, 4 p.m.

“Fare,” feature, 4:20 p.m.

