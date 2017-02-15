Hilton Head filmmaker among first screenings at Beaufort International Film Festival

The Beaufort International Film Festival opens Thursday with a full day of screenings.
The first film starts at 9 a.m. and the last at 4:20 p.m. at USC Beaufort Center for the Arts in Beaufort. Among the selections is “The Red Grifo” a 20-minute documentary by Hilton Head director Guy Smith about a man and his classic 1960s Iso Grifo sportscar.
A screenwriters workshop and table read will begin at 7 p.m., preceded by a wine and cheese reception. Thursday tickets are $15 for Beaufort Film Society members and $20 for non-members.
Thursday’s screenings
Film, genre, time
“The Witching Hour,” student, 9 a.m.
“The Land of Exodous,” short, 9:15 a.m.
“Hot Chocolate,” animation, 9:45 a.m.
“Icarus,” student, 10:05 a.m.
“Rocket,” student, 10:30 a.m.
“The Red Grifo,” documentary, 11:20 a.m.
“We Can’t Die,” short, noon.
“Children of the Mountain,” feature, 1 p.m.
“My Luchador,” short, 3 p.m.
“At Ease,” student, 3:30 p.m.
“Gardeners of the Forest,” documentary, 4 p.m.
“Fare,” feature, 4:20 p.m.
