February 14, 2017 8:26 AM

Beaufort Tea Party meeting Monday

The Beaufort Tea Party will meet on Lady’s Island on Monday.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Fuji’s Restaurant, 97 Sea Island Parkway. Among the topics will be the proposed gas tax increase.

