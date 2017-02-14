Beaufort News

February 14, 2017 7:24 AM

Cookie craving? Here’s where you can buy Girl Scout cookies in Beaufort County

By Mandy Matney

If you’ve got a serious craving for Thin Mints and Tagalongs but you forgot to order your favorite Girl Scout cookies this year, you’re in luck.

Local Girl Scout troops will be hosting cookie sales in the next month in stores throughout Beaufort County.

Here’s a list of locations and dates for Girl Scout Cookie sales:

Beaufort

Bi-Lo on Parris Island Gateway 10 a.m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, March 11-12

Bi-Lo on Boundary Street10 a m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, March 11-12

Lowe's 10 a.m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, March 11-12

Walmart 10 a.m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25 and March 11

Port Royal

Piggly Wiggly 10 a.m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5,March 11-12

