Cookie craving? Here’s where you can buy Girl Scout cookies in Beaufort County

If you’ve got a serious craving for Thin Mints and Tagalongs but you forgot to order your favorite Girl Scout cookies this year, you’re in luck.
Local Girl Scout troops will be hosting cookie sales in the next month in stores throughout Beaufort County.
If your troop is hosting a sale in Beaufort County, email newsroom@islandpacket.com and we’ll add it to the list.
Here’s a list of locations and dates for Girl Scout Cookie sales:
Beaufort
Bi-Lo on Parris Island Gateway 10 a.m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, March 11-12
Bi-Lo on Boundary Street10 a m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, March 11-12
Lowe's 10 a.m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, March 11-12
Walmart 10 a.m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25 and March 11
Port Royal
Piggly Wiggly 10 a.m.- 6 pm. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5,March 11-12
