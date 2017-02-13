Girls allegedly caught with stun gun in Beaufort High locker room

Two 15-year-old girls face charges after allegedly having a stun gun at Beaufort High School on Thursday morning.
Both girls face charges of possession of a weapon on school property and have been petitioned to family court, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said on Monday.
One of the girls allegedly brought the stun gun to school and gave it to the other student in the girls’ locker room of the school gymnasium, Able said. One of the girls started turning the stun gun on and off when a teacher got involved. No one was stunned or injured.
Beaufort County School District Director of Communications Jim Foster could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
