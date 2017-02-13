Man wanted by U.S. Marshals on kidnapping charge captured, being held in Jasper County

A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a kidnapping charge has been captured and is being held at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
U.S. Marshals and Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve a high-risk warrant on Wednesday morning to 42-year-old Henry Marcelles Moore at his mother’s residence near Plantation Drive and Okatie Highway, Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said on Wednesday.
Moore was in the yard when law enforcement arrived and quickly ran away into the woods, prompting a U.S. Marshals’ helicopter, a dog team and a traffic perimeter to be set up for a manhunt, Malphrus said.
The search was called off Wednesday night when Moore was not found.
According to a Facebook post from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Moore has been captured and is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center.
No information on when and where Moore was captured has been released. An attempt to reach Malphrus on Monday to learn more about Moore’s arrest was not successful.
