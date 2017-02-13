Sheriff’s Office investigates weekend shootings in Hilton Head, Sheldon

Two shooting incidents that happened since Saturday are being investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, one north and one south of the Broad River.
The first incident was reported early Saturday morning on Hilton Head Island by a man who said he shot by an unknown man on the bicycle path near Southwood Park, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
The victim said he was approached by the unknown man, who demanded that he empty his pockets, the release said. When the victim refused, the man shot him with a handgun, the release said.
At least one of the bullets struck the victim, who ran to Hilton head Regional Medical Center for treatment.
When deputies went to the hospital to speak with the victim, he was “less than cooperative and provided very little detail of the incident,” the release said.
The man was treated for gunshot wounds and later released from the hospital, the release said.
The second incident happened around 2 a.m. on Monday at a residence on Eva Drive in Sheldon.
Residents of the home reported they woke up to the sound of gunshots and bullets striking their home, the release said.
None of the residents — an infant and three adults — were injured when the bullets traveled through their home, the release said.
The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived and multiple shell casings were found in the yard and driveway of the home.
The home was struck by at least 10 bullets, and a few more struck a vehicle parked outside the release said.
The suspects in both shootings have not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about the Hilton Head shooting can call Cpl. Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.
Anyone with information about the Sheldon shooting can call Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409.
Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
