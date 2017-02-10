The men behind the voices

Hal McCann, a member of the barbershop quartet "Tidal Fource," gives a quick primer on the voices behind the group and give a little taste of what they can do with rendition of "My Wild Irish Rose."
Wade Livingston Staff video

And the ArtPop Beaufort winners are ...

The following 10 artists will have their art featured on billboards in the Beaufort County area - winners of ArtPop Beaufort sponsored by the Beaufort Arts Council. Take a look at some of these masterful pieces, ranging from photographs to acrylics, the work is breathtaking and imaginative.

Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

Yemassee police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store at 301 Yemassee Highway on Jan. 26, 2017, armed with a machete and wearing a single white glove at 10:13 p.m. The armed man reportedly walked into the the store just before closing and demanded all the cash in the register. The man’s face was covered, but the Yemassee Police Department believe he is in his early to mid 20s, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes, and a single white glove.

