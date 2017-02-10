Paving projects to close lanes on roads in Bluffton, Beaufort areas

A series of road paving projects in the Bluffton and Beaufort areas will cause lane closures in the coming days.
In Bluffton, road work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 on Burnt Church Road from Bridge Street to Bruin Road, according to a news release from paving contractor Lane Construction Corporation.
There are four projects scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on in the Beaufort area.
On Friday and Saturday, lanes will be closed along Brickyard Point Road from Middle Road to Pleasant Point Road.
Crews will be working on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 at Castle Rock Road between Broad River and Grober Hill roads.
County Shed Road from Parris Island Gateway to Stanley Road will have lane closures on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.
Lanes along Burton Hill Road from Robert Smalls Parkway to Broad River Road will be closed Feb. 17.
Traffic control devices and signage will be present along these roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone, the release said.
Comments