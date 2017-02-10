Noticing delays on Robert Smalls Parkway? Here’s why

Construction work will close of an eastbound lane starting Friday on Robert Smalls Parkway at the intersection of Boundary Street.
The work is expected to take about two weeks, according to a news release from the City of Beaufort.
Lane closures are expected each weekday between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Feb. 24.
Crews will install curbing, gutters, storm drainage and the underground duct bank to carry overhead power and communications lines, the release said.
For more information about the Boundary Street Improvement Project, visit www.boundarystreetupdate.com .
