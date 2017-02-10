$200K lottery winner sold at Beaufort gas station Thursday

Thursday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a $200,000 windfall for whoever bought it at the Citgo gas station at 32 Savannah Highway in Beaufort.
The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
The winning numbers were 5, 8, 12, 36, and 38 Power-Up: 2
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. For more information, visit sceducationlottery.com.
More than 3,800 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Thursday’s drawing.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.
Comments