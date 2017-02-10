Three juveniles charged in Hardeeville bomb threats

Three teens have been charged with making bomb threats and disturbing schools after the Hardeeville campus received threats on Thursday morning that shut down classrooms and forced student to be evacuated.
The three charged include a 13-year-old male, a 15-year-old female and a 13-year-old female, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.
The 13-year-old male has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, the release said. The other two suspects were released to their parents.
The charges stem from a bomb threat that was called in to the Hardeeville school campus around 8:30 a.m. The campus includes Hardeeville Elementary School and Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School and is located off Red Dam Road.
Students were evacuated from the school while bomb sniffing dogs were brought from the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
The school was deemed safe just after 12 p.m., the release said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments