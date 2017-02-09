A gift for the next generation: New Schein building would continue family legacy

Stephen Schein’s Beaufort life dots the walls as he rocks in the wooden rocking chair on the top floor of his Bay Street building.
On one wall are photos of some of the seven airplanes he has owned and flown throughout three decades, landing on beaches at Bay Point, St. Phillips and even Fripp and Hilton Head islands to fish and camp and drop beer cans from the air onto circle targets traced in the sand.
On another wall hangs a black and white photograph of Schein’s grandfather, David, in the department store he founded after coming to Beaufort County in 1890.
The Schein name once adorned more than a dozen country stores in northern Beaufort County, from Yemassee to St. Helena Island. Schein’s Department Store closed on Bay Street in 1982, but Schein has continued to lease the building to retail tenants.
Now Schein, 80, plans a new building to pass on to his children. A three-story commercial and retail space is planned for 910 Port Republic St., in the lot behind his current building.
“I am laying the groundwork,” Schein said Thursday.
Preliminary renderings have been submitted to the city for review soon by its historic review panel.
Two stories will be visible from the street and the third story would be set back from the street. The building would include more than 8,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. The third floor would be an apartment.
The current one-story building with a brick facade hosts a photographers’ gallery and abuts Old Bay Marketplace. Beaufort Inn’s Tabby Inn event space is across the street and Emily’s Restaurant next door.
The new building could be years away. If the apartment sells and the retailers commit to leasing space in the building, construction could begin sooner.
Schein wanted a plan to be in place. His son will retire from the U.S. Air Force soon and his son-in-law is within a decade of retirement.
When and if the family returns to Beaufort, the new Schein building will be theirs to manage.
David Schein was among the first to cross the original wooden bridge to Lady’s Island, his grandson said. Stephen Schein moved to Atlanta to learn the retail business, traveled the world in the Air National Guard, moved back to Beaufort when his father experienced health issues and never left.
The Bay Street store once included a men’s department on one side, a women’s department on the other and children’s items on the mezzanine floor. Goods could be transported downstairs via a metal basket and pulley system and customers checked out before they came back downstairs, Schein remembered.
His primary occupation since the store closed has been to manage the building. He does some maintenance himself, and this week directed electrical and plumbing contractors who pulled into the gravel lot.
“Old building’s require a lot of attention,” he said.
