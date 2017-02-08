Food Lion employee pistol whipped during armed robbery

Two men were arrested following an armed robbery at the Burton Food Lion on Shanklin Road on Tuesday night.
Terrance Morgan, 27, of Yemassee, faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and probation and parole violation, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. Morgan’s bond was set at $150,000 for the weapon and probation charges, but he was denied bond on the armed robbery charge. He is being held at the detention center.
Joshua Capers, 25, of Seabrook, faces an armed robbery charge, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. His bond is set at $50,000, and he remains incarcerated.
The two men allegedly confronted a Food Lion employee in the parking lot of the business as the employee was leaving for the night just after closing time, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. Morgan allegedly pistol whipped the employee in the head, and Capers reportedly kept a lookout while they forced the store’s remaining employees to hand over a bag of cash from the store’s safe, according to the release. The injured employee was transported to Beaufort Memorial hospital for treatment.
Capers and Morgan were found at Capers’ Crystal Street residence, where search warrants were ultimately executed on the home and the vehicle the pair allegedly used to get away, according to the release. The bag of money and some of the clothes allegedly worn by the pair during the armed robbery were found in the home. The pistol was not recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Angela Crumpton at 843-255-3707 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
