Dale Community Center windows shot by BBs

Dale Community Center employees got to work on Monday to discover several of the building’s windows had been shot with BBs, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Some of the center’s window panes only had a few marks, while others had as many as 15, according to the report. Employees told deputies the damage likely occurred over the weekend, between 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Monday. The center is located on Community Center Road near Keans Neck Road.
Similar BB damage was also found on some of the building’s vinyl siding, but neither the deputy nor the employees could tell if the damage was new, according to the report. Damages were estimated at about $800.
