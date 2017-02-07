Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

Eric Esquivel, president and publisher of La Isla Magazine, talks about the purpose behind the immigration rally held at Congressman Mark Sanford's office on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Beaufort.
Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

And the ArtPop Beaufort winners are ...

The following 10 artists will have their art featured on billboards in the Beaufort County area - winners of ArtPop Beaufort sponsored by the Beaufort Arts Council. Take a look at some of these masterful pieces, ranging from photographs to acrylics, the work is breathtaking and imaginative.

Beaufort News

Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

Yemassee police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store at 301 Yemassee Highway on Jan. 26, 2017, armed with a machete and wearing a single white glove at 10:13 p.m. The armed man reportedly walked into the the store just before closing and demanded all the cash in the register. The man’s face was covered, but the Yemassee Police Department believe he is in his early to mid 20s, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes, and a single white glove.

Beaufort News

You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'

One of the last cabins at Hunting Island State Park, known as “Little Blue,” still sits in the Atlantic Ocean even after Hurricane Matthew went along the coast in October, 2016 as shown in this drone footage shot by Erik Anderson with May River Media on Jan. 20, 2017.

Beaufort News

Cleanup at site of burned Beaufort Black Chamber building site

The remains of a large oak tree were pried away at the site of the Beaufort Black Chamber Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 26, 2017. The nearly-completed, $2 million building on Bladen Street in downtown Beaufort, was destroyed by an accidental fire in the early morning of Nov. 12, 2016. Demolition is expected to begin within two weeks, chamber president and CEO Larry Holman said.

Editor's Choice Videos