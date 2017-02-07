Officer-involved Beaufort crash sent woman to hospital

A Beaufort Police Department officer was involved in a two-vehicle Parris Island Gateway crash on Saturday afternoon that sent one woman to the hospital.
The vehicles collided just north of the Robert Smalls Parkway intersection shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a police report. The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
An officer was attempting to make a left turn out of Cross Creek Plaza to head north on Parris Island Gateway when he failed to yield the right of way and struck a vehicle already traveling south on Parris Island Gateway, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. The female civilian driver was transported to a local hospital with possible injuries, Southern said. The officer was uninjured.
The woman’s vehicle had damage to the passenger side and the patrol car had damage on the front end, Southern said. The department estimated the damage to the patrol vehicle to be about $3,000 and it is currently out of commission, Able said.
The Highway Patrol report does not indicate any charges against the officer Southern said. The woman’s current condition is not available.
No internal action has been taken against the officer at this point, Able said.
Two other department patrol vehicles were also damaged over the weekend.
One vehicle appeared to have been struck by another car while it was parked and unattended for a few minutes around noon Saturday at the Kangaroo Express near Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway, according to a report.
The car sustained about $100 worth of damage — “two scuff marks along the passenger side wheel well fenders and on the body directly above,” department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said.
The third incident was minor - an officer discovered a dent in the front left fender of a patrol vehicle, Able said. The damage was insignificant and there was no cost estimate. The officer found the dent around 10 p.m. on Sunday at the police station, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
